Police: Children find human remains in wooded area at park while fishing

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. — Children fishing in Highspire, Pennsylvania, stumbled upon some human remains last week, police say.

In a news release, the Highspire Borough Police Department said on Thursday they received a call from some children who were fishing near the Reservoir Park and found some bones in a wooded area.

Police say the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office confirmed the bones were human.

Coroner Graham Hetrick told WGAL that the remains were possibly there for a few years.

“We believe we have enough bones to do stature, male or female, give ranges in age,” Hetrick said, according to the news outlet.

The remains were sent out for DNA analysis for identification, according to WHTM.

Investigators also found pieces of clothing and some jewelry with the remains, WGAL reported. No wallet or identification was found.

Hetrick told the news outlet that he doesn’t suspect there was any foul play involved.