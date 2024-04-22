Police: Four women abduct 6-year-old at knifepoint; child recovered safely

Melbourne Police say the women, identified as Eva, Ingris, Marcia and Dilia Ical, attacked the woman and drove off with the child.

Four women kidnap child Ingris Ical is one of four women accused of attacking a Florida mother before kidnapping her 6-year-old child at knifepoint on Friday, police said.

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Four women are accused of attacking a Florida mother before kidnapping her 6-year-old child at knifepoint on Friday, police said.

>> Read more trending news

Melbourne police say the women, identified as Eva, Ingris, Marcia and Dilia Ical, attacked the woman and drove off with the boy, according to WCJB.

Law enforcement officials said that they responded to a call just before 11 a.m. at a south Melbourne residence regarding the abduction.

Police said the group drove north for more than 200 miles to Columbia County, about 50 miles west of Jacksonville, where deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were able to track them down on Interstate 10, stopping them and getting the child.

The four women have been charged with kidnapping, child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Melbourne police said.

Authorities believe the four women may be related to the child’s father, who lives in Alabama.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!