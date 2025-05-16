Police: Human remains found near Taylor Swift’s mansion in Rhode Island

WESTERLY, R.I. — Police in Rhode Island have opened an investigation after human remains were found a short distance from a mansion owned by pop music superstar Taylor Swift.

According to the Westerly Police Department, what appeared to be a human leg was found on May 14 in the Watch Hill neighborhood of the city. That is less than a mile from Swift’s mansion and Ocean House, a large, Victorian-style waterfront hotel originally built in 1868, WJAR reported.

“Upon arrival, officers located what appeared to be a human leg bone,” the Westerly Police Department said in a statement. “The remains were collected and transferred to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis.”

#BREAKING Westerly Police confirm human remains were discovered near Everett Avenue in Watch Hill.



They were found less than a mile away from the Ocean House. Police say it is not suspicious. @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/xwQqjUqPfb — Leanna Faulk (@leannaafaulk) May 14, 2025

Police added that no foul play is suspected and that investigators are awaiting official confirmation of the identity of the remains.

Taylor Day, who lives in Westerly, said she was driving by the scene when investigators arrived.

“I saw three police cars — one undercover — two looked like Westerly town police officers, and there was a medical examiner pulling in behind me,” Day told WJAR. “It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly.

“It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House. I would never expect anything like that — especially not in Watch Hill.”

Swift bought her home for a reported $17.75 million in 2013, according to The New York Times. She has hosted Fourth of July parties there, attended by celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, the Haim sisters, and Selena Gomez.

The 1920s-style home was previously known as High Watch and overlooks East Beach and the Atlantic Ocean. It was once owned by Standard Oil heiress Rebekah West Harkness, who was the subject of Swift’s 2020 song “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

