Porch pirate uses trash bag as disguise while stealing package from doorstep

A California man was victimized by a porch pirate late last month, who wore a creative disguise to avoid detection. Omar Gabriel Munoz had a package stolen from his doorstep by someone who hid in a giant black trash bag, KXTV reported.

Munoz, of Sacramento, saw the theft via his doorbell camera, which appears to have a March 29 timestamp. At first, he could not believe what he was seeing.

“You see the bag coming to my door,” Munoz told the television station. “At first, I thought they were messing with me.”

Video: Porch pirate hides in trash bag, shuffles to door to snatch package in Sacramento https://t.co/QHlBrhp6wD — The Sacramento Bee (@sacbee_news) April 5, 2024

According to the video, the porch pirate crouches low to the ground with only their feet visible, The Sacramento Bee reported. The person shuffles to the front door, hovers over the package and then waddles away, according to the newspaper.

It was almost like a sketch from “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.” Or perhaps, the rhino scene from the 1995 film, “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls,” except the disguise in Sacramento was not mechanically powered.

The package on Munoz’s doorstep contained a pair of iPhone chargers worth about $10, Munoz told Fox News Digital.

While inconvenienced, Munoz said he was not too upset.

“At the end of the day, it was kind of funny,” Munoz told KXTV. “I take everything in the good way because that’s part of life. If you see the bad way of everything, you’re going nowhere.”

As residents try everything to protect their packages from porch pirates, clever crooks are trying trashy new tactics to steal your stuff. One homeowner capturing a criminal disguised as a trash bag to swipe a delivery. The garbage gimmicks - This morning at 6 from ABC7 pic.twitter.com/gyE0fNIFA1 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) April 4, 2024

The homeowner said he was not going to report the theft. He told Fox News Digital that area police “have more important things to do.” He simply reordered the iPhone chargers, rather than reporting theft to authorities and subjecting the creative porch pirate to a possible hefty fine.

In a twist, Munoz said that before moving to Sacramento he lived in San Jose, where someone took a package from his porch. So, he was instropective and tipped his hat to the thief.

“At first I was kinda angry but when I saw the video again I was laughing because people (these) days have a lot of creativity,” Munoz told Fox News Digital. “That was a good one.”

