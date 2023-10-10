Powerball: Here are the numbers for Monday’s $1.55B jackpot

Powerball: File photo. The Powerball jackpot was at $1.55 billion when numbers were drawn Monday night. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Powerball jackpot veered closer to becoming the second-highest grand prize in the promotion’s history as numbers for the $1.55 billion top prize were drawn on Monday night.

The numbers selected were 16-34-46-55-67 and the red Powerball was 14. The multiplier was 3X.

If someone wins the big prize on Monday night, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $679.8 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

Monday’s estimated jackpot ranked as the third largest in the Powerball game and the fourth-largest among U.S. lottery grand prizes, lottery officials said in a news release.

The current streak of 35 consecutive drawings without a winner trails only the mark of 41, set in 2021 and 2022, according to The Associated Press.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.55 billion (estimated) – Oct. 9, 2023 drawing.

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

2023 Powerball jackpots won