Powerball: Here are the numbers from Monday’s drawing for $810 million

It is a new year, and what better way to kick off 2024 than with a Powerball jackpot worth $810 million? Monday’s drawing could be a life-changer for someone matching all six numbers.
The numbers drawn Monday were 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 3X.
Monday’s drawing was for the fifth-largest amount in the promotion’s history.
There have been 34 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since Oct. 11. That was when a winning ticket was sold in California and was worth $1.765 billion.
If someone should choose all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $408.9 million before applicable taxes, lottery officials said.
Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.
Top 10 Powerball jackpots
- $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
- $1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).
- $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
- $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
- $810 million (estimated) – Jan. 1, 2024.
- $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
- $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
- $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
- $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
- $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).