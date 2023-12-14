Powerball: Jackpot jumps to $535 million

Powerball: File photo. The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $535 million after no one chose the six winning numbers on Wednesday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

The Powerball jackpot continues to grow. And with Christmas coming, what better gift to receive than a six-figure cash prize?

No one picked all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing for Powerball, sending the jackpot to an estimated $535 million when numbers are chosen again on Saturday.

The numbers selected were 3, 8, 41, 56 and 64 and the red Powerball was 18. The multiplier was 2X.

The jackpot rolled over for the 27th time. The last time someone won the grand prize was on Oct. 11.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $257.6 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

Single tickets in Arkansas and Texas won $2 million apiece when the purchasers selected five numbers and the Power Play option.

Solo tickets in New Jersey and New York matched five numbers and were worth $1 million each.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

$687.8 million – Oct. 27, 2018 (Two tickets from Iowa and New York).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023

Feb. 6 – $754.6 million (Ticket sold in Washington)

March 4, 2023 – $162.6 million (Ticket sold in Virginia)

April 19, 2023 – $252.6 million (Ticket sold in Ohio)

July 19, 2023 – $1.08 billion (Ticket sold in California)

Oct. 11, 2023 – $1.765 billion (Ticket sold in California)

Original report: If someone wins the big prize on Wednesday, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $240.7 million before taxes, lottery officials said.

According to lottery officials, the Powerball jackpot has rolled over 26 times without a winner since it was last hit on Oct. 11.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.\