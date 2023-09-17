Powerball: Jackpot soars to $638 million

Powerball: The grand prize was at $596 heading into Saturday night's drawing. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Numbers were drawn, but there were no grand prize winners for Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, which has now climbed to an estimated $638 million. There has not been a winner since July 19, or 25 consecutive drawings, lottery officials said.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 8-11-19-24-46 and the Powerball was 5. The multiplier was 2X.

Jackpot climbs to $638 million

Update 12:05 a.m. EDT Sept. 17: There were no winners on Saturday, so Monday’s drawing will be worth an estimated $638 million.

If someone should win on Monday they have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $304.2 million before taxes.

While there was not a jackpot winner, two $1 million tickets were sold -- one in Arizona, and one in Washington. The ticketholders got five numbers correct but did not get the Powerball number.

Original report: If someone wins Saturday’s jackpot, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year; or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $284.2 million before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on July 19, when a $1.08 billion ticket was sold in California. That was the third-largest Powerball jackpot in the promotion’s history, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million.

2023 Powerball jackpots won

  • Feb. 6 — $754.6 million — Washington
  • March 4 — $162.6 million — Virginia
  • April 19 — $252.6 million — Ohio
  • July 19 — $1.08 billion — California
