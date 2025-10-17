Prince Andrew to stop using titles, including Duke of York

FILE PHOTO: Prince Andrew arrives for the Requiem Mass service for Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on September 16, 2025, in London, England. Andrew has announced that he will no longer use titles such as Duke of York after a discussion with his brother King Charles III. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt - Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Andrew will no longer be using his royal titles, including Duke of York and the Order of the Garter.

He will still be known as a prince, but the rest of his titles have been removed, the BBC reported.

Prince Andrew released a statement about the decision:

“In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family. I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.

“With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

While he will no longer be called the Duke of York, a title given by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, he will keep the dukedom, which can only be removed by Act of Parliament, Sky News explained.

He had not been a working royal and had lost the HRH or “His Royal Highness” title due to his connection with accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The BBC said there were still questions of when Andrew stopped communicating with Epstein, who was found dead in his jail cell as he awaited trial.

The pair had been photographed together in December 2010, and Andrew said communication had stopped after that, but emails months after that showed they still stayed in touch, the BBC said.

Sky News noted that the decision comes days before the late Virginia Giuffre’s memoir will be released. Guiffre was the prince’s alleged victim when she was 17 and he paid her millions to settle a civil lawsuit.

It is assumed that Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will keep their titles, the BBC said.

The title loss for Andrew is immediate, but he will still live in Royal Lodge. He will also not celebrate Christmas with his family at Sandringham.

