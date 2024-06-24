Princess Anne suffers minor injuries, concussion in accident

Princess Anne injured in accident FILE PHOTO: WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 17: Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Lawrence ride in a carriage after attending the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on June 17, 2024 in Windsor, England. Anne had an accident and is in the hospital. ( Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Princess Anne has sustained “minor injuries and a concussion” after an incident on Sunday evening, Buckingham Palace announced Monday, according to The Associated Press.

In a statement, the palace said: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

The princess, who is 73, is the younger sister of King Charles III.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery,” the Buckingham Palace statement read.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

The cause of the injury is unconfirmed, according to the BBC, but it’s understood to be consistent with a potential impact from a horse’s head or legs.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group