Ray Lewis’ son, Ray Lewis III, dies

Ray Lewis III FILE PHOTO: Former NFL player Ray Lewis (right) and his son, Ray Lewis III (left) watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the Miami Heat on May 24, 2013. The younger Lewis died at the age of 28. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The son of Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis has died.

Ray Lewis III was 28 years old.

Rashaan Lewis, the younger brother of Ray Lewis III, posted about his death in an Instagram story, according to ESPN.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” Rahsaan Lewis posted. “A true angel I pray (you’re) at peace now because ik how much you was (really) hurtin ... I love you I love you I love you.”

The cause of death has not been released, Sports Illustrated reported.

TMZ was the first to report the death of Ray Lewis III.

Lewis III was a star running back at Lake Mary Prep High School in Florida. He rushed for 1,898 yards and had 20 touchdowns. He played college football for the Miami Hurricanes, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Virginia Union Panthers, TMZ reported.

While at Coastal Carolina and before transferring to Virginia, Ray Lewis III was accused of criminal sexual conduct after the 2016 season, but the charges were later dropped, Sports Illustrated reported.

Ray Lewis III was with the Gillette (Wyo.) Mustangs in the Champions Indoor Football League from 2021-2022. He was also pursuing a music industry career, according to TMZ.

Ray Lewis, 48, was the star of the Ravens from 1996 to 2012. He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and 2003. He helped the team win the Super Bowl in 2000 and 2012, ESPN reported. He was Super Bowl 35 MVP and first-team All-Pro seven times, USA Today reported. Ray Lewis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.





