Recall alert: 1.02M Toyota, Lexus, Subaru vehicles recalled over backup camera issue

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Toyota, Lexus and Subaru vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than a million vehicles made by Toyota.

Toyota recalled some vehicles that have a Panoramic View Monitor system. A software error may cause the rearview camera to freeze or display a blank screen, the NHTSA said.

The following vehicles are part of the recall:

Lexus

2023-2025 ES

2023-2025 ES Hybrid

2024-2025 GX

2024-2025 LC

2024-2025 LC Hybrid

2023-2025 LS

2023-2025 LS Hybrid

2022-2025 LX

2025 LX Hybrid

2022-2025 NX

2022-2025 NX Hybrid

2023 NX Plug-in Hybrid

2023-2026 RX

2023-2025 RX Hybrid

2023-2025 RX

2024-2026 TX

2024-2026 TX Hybrid

2024-2026 TX Plug-in Hybrid

Subaru

2023-2025 Solterra

Toyota

2023-2025 BZ4X

2025-2026 Camry Hybrid

2023-2026 Crown

2025 Crown Signa

2024-2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid

2023-2025 Highlander

2023-2025 Highlander Hybrid

2024-2025 Land Cruiser

20233-2025 Mirai

2023-2025 Prius

2025 Prius Plug-in Hybrid

2023-2024 Prius Prime

2023-2025 Rav4

2023-2024 Rav4 Hybrid

2025 Rav4 Plug-in Hybrid

2023-2024 Rav4 Prime

2025 Sienna Hybrid

2023-2024 Venza Hybrid

Dealers will fix the parking assist software for free.

Owners will get two letters about the recall. The first will be mailed on Dec. 15, with the second coming when the fix is available.

For more information, contact Toyota at 800-331-4331. Toyota’s internal recall numbers are 25TB13 and 25LB06, while Subaru’s is WRE25.

