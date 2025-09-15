Recall alert: 104K Mazda vehicles recalled because of inaccurate fuel gauges

Mazda logo
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Mazda has recalled more than 104,850 vehicles. (Dragoș Asaftei - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mazda has recalled more than 104,850 vehicles because of an issue with fuel gauge readings.

Read more trending news

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the company has recalled some 2024 and 2025 CX-90 and 2025 CX-70 mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEV) because of the problem.

“An inaccurate fuel gauge may result in the vehicle unexpectedly running out of fuel and stalling, increasing the risk of a crash,” the NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the body control module software for free.

Owners will get letters alerting them to the issue after Nov. 1, but can contact Mazda for more information at 800-222-5500 and select option 6. The company’s internal recall number is 78251.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!