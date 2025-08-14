Recall alert: 106K Drinkmate carbonation bottles recalled for impact hazards

Drinkmate has issued a recall for its 1-liter carbonation bottles due to explosion hazards.

The recall affects approximately 106,200 units in the United States and an additional 5,000 in Canada. The bottles, which can explode during use, pose serious impact, laceration, and hearing damage risks to users and bystanders, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recalled Drinkmate 1L Carbonation Bottles are made of clear polyethylene terephthalate (PET) with caps and bases available in red, blue, white, and black plastic. They have expiration dates between January 2026 and October 2026, printed on the side of the bottle.

Consumers are advised to stop using the bottles immediately and contact Drinkmate for a free replacement.

To receive a replacement, consumers must fill out a form on Drinkmate’s website, upload a photo of the bottle marked with ‘Recall,’ and dispose of it properly.

Drinkmate has received eight reports of the bottles exploding, with four incidents resulting in injuries such as lacerations, impact injuries, and hearing damage, the CPSC said.

The bottles were sold online at iDrinkproducts.com, Walmart.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, and HomeDepot.com from April 2023 through October 2024, either individually for about $20 or as part of some Drinkmate OmniFizz starter kits for about $130.

Consumers affected by the recall should contact Drinkmate at 844-812-6241, by email or visit their website for more information and to arrange for a replacement.

