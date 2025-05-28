Recall alert: 1.075M Ford vehicles recalled for rearview camera issue

Ford has recalled more than a million vehicles because of an issue with their rearview cameras.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that 1.075 million cars, trucks and SUVs were part of the recall.
A software error may not allow the image from the camera to appear or if it does, the video could freeze.
The accessory protocol interface module software will be updated either by a dealer or via an over-the-air update for free.
The following vehicles are subject to the recall:
2021-2024
- Bronco
- F-150
- Edge
2023-2024
- Escape
- F-250
- F-350
- F-450
- F-550
- F-600
2022-2024
- Expedition
2022-2025
- Transit
2021-2023
- Mach-E
2024
- Ranger
- Mustang
2021-2023
- Lincoln Nautilus
2022-2024
- Navigator
2023-2024
- Corsair
Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive two letters from the company. The first will be sent on June 16, which will tell them of the safety risk. The second will be sent during the third quarter of 2025 after the software update is available, the NHTSA said.
If you have questions, you can call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 25S49.
©2025 Cox Media Group