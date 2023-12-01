Recall alert: 121K mini helium tanks recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 121,000 Balloon Time mini helium tanks. The gas can escape and cause the plastic cap to shoot off, potentially hurting someone.

The mini helium tanks fill about 20 balloons and are about 13.5 inches tall by 3.5 inches in diameter with a red label with a purple cap, the CPSC said.

The helium tanks were sold at Meijer, Cook Kat Party Warehouse, Bradley Party and Variety, Ultimate Party Super Store, RSVP Food and Party Outlet, Party Center and some Party City locations. They were also sold online on Amazon from April 2023 through October 2023 for between $30 and $48.

The CPSC said you should stop using them, point the tank away from people and remove the safety seal and cap before releasing all of the helium. You then need to write “RECALLED” on the canister and a destruction code with a permanent marker. Consumers should visit the recall website to register and to upload a photo of the tank for a full refund. Once the refund is received, the canister can be thrown away.

For more information, you can call Balloon Time at 888-359-4833 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday. You can also email the company or visit its website.

