Recall alert: 200K Ford vehicles recalled

Ford has recalled more than 200,000 vehicles because of a problem with the rearview camera display.

The recall affects the following vehicles:

2018-2022

Transit Connect

2019-2020

MKZ

Edge

Continental

F-150

Nautilus

Fusion

2019-2023

Ranger

Mustang

2020-2021

EcoSport

Expedition

Navigator

2020-2022

Escape

F-250SD

Corsair

2020-2023

Aviator

Transit

2020-2024

Explorer

2021-2024

Bronco Sport

2022-2024

Maverick

A software error can cause the camera to have a blank image or the image generated when in reverse may remain on the screen when the vehicle is no longer backing up, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Dealers will correct the issue with a software update for free.

Owners will receive a letter in the mail after July 28 alerting them to the issue, but can contact Ford at 866-436-7332 directly with any questions. The carmaker’s internal recall number is 25S72, the NHTSA said.

