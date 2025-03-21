Recall alert: 220K Segway electric scooters recalled

About 220,000 scooters made by Segway have been recalled.

More than 220,000 electric scooters have been recalled after it was found that the folding mechanism can fail and cause a rider to fall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that if the folding mechanism fails, the handlebars or stem can fold while someone is riding the scooter.

The recall affects all Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters.

The KickScooter is gray with yellow accents while the Max G30P is black with yellow accidents.

“Ninebot” can be found on the foot platform and on top of the handlebars.

The model number is printed on a label on the foot deck’s side.

They were sold at Best Buy, Costco, Walmart, Target and Sam’s Club nationwide and online by Segway and Amazon from January 2020 to February 2025 for between $600 and $1,000.

If you have the recalled scooters, you should not ride them and contact Segway to determine if the folding mechanism needs to be adjusted and to receive a free maintenance kit that includes tools and instructions for tightening the folding mechanism.

For more information, call Segway at 800-914-6110 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also contact the company via email or online.

