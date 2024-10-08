Recall alert: 345K dozen eggs recalled for potential salmonella contamination

Recall alert Millions of eggs have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. (FDA.gov)

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of 345,417 dozens of eggs due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall is an expansion of an earlier one that had initially recalled 108,155 dozen.

The FDA said all carton sizes of Milo’s Poultry Farms, M&E Family Farms and Tony’s Fresh Market brand eggs with an expiration date of Oct. 12 or earlier are part of the recall.

Duck eggs from Happy Quackers Farm (12-count) were included in the recall, USA Today reported.

The eggs were distributed to retailers and food service distributions in three states — Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan, the FDA said. But cases of salmonella illnesses were found in:

California

Colorado

Iowa

Illinois

Michigan

Minnesota

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

If you have the recalled eggs, do not eat or serve them, instead throw them away. Clean and sanitize surfaces that came in contact with them.

The symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps while some people may have nausea, vomiting or a headache, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Symptoms can start 6 hours after being infected or 6 days. They can last from 4 to 7 days.

©2024 Cox Media Group