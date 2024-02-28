Recall alert: 381K Toyota Tacomas recalled; part on rear axle could detach

Toyota has announced the recall of 381,000 Tacomas.

The company said that welding debris was left on the ends of the rear axle assembly which could cause some of the retaining nuts to loosen and possibly fall off. If they do fall off, a part can come off the axle, causing the pickup to become unstable and have issues with the brakes, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers Tacomas from the 2022 and 2023 model years.

Dealers will inspect the axle and tighten the retaining nuts. If there is damage, the parts will be repaired or replaced. The work will be done for free.

Owners of the recalled trucks will receive a letter in the mail by late April.

But if you would like to see if your truck is part of the recall, you can visit Toyota’s website or enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

