Recall alert: 393K Toyotas recalled over rearview image issue

Blue logo of Toyota Hybrid car close-up. Toyota car in the showroom.
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of Toyota vehicles. (speed300 - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that more than 393,830 vehicles have been recalled because of an issue with the cars’ rearview cameras.

Read more trending news

The recall affects some 2022 to 2025 Tundra, Tundra Hybrid and 2023 to 2025 Sequoia Hybrid.

The issue is being caused by a software error that prevents the image from being displayed when the vehicle is in reverse.

Dealers will update the multimedia display software for free.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters in the mail after Nov. 16, but can call the company at 800-331-4331. The internal recall numbers are 25TB10 and 25TA10.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!