Recall alert: 403K Husqvarna gas-powered grass trimmers recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 403,000 gas-powered grass trimmers because of an issue with the ignition module.

The CPSC said the ignition may be wired wrong and could cause a spark or arc, posing a fire hazard if there is gas on or near the trimmer.

The grass trimmers were made by Husqvarna and were sold by Husqvarna dealers, Lowes, Tractor Supply, Amazon and other stores across the country from October 2021 through November 2023. They cost between $250 and $300.

The following models and SKU numbers are part of the recall:

330LK

970514501



970514502



970514503



970514504



970545001

130C

970514301



970514302



970514303



970694601



970694701

130L

970514401



970514402



97051440



970694801



970694901

The numbers can be found on the bottom of the motor housing.

Owners of the recalled trimmers are being told to stop using them and to contact an authorized dealer for a free repair. To find an authorized dealer visit the Husqvarna website.

For more information, contact Husqvarna at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email or via the company’s website.

