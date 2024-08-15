Recall alert: 653K Trader Joe’s mango tangerine candles recalled

Trader Joe’s has recalled about 653,000 candles that could pose a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the flame in the mango tangerine scented candles can spread from the wick to the wax and cause a flame that is bigger than expected.

The candles have SKU 56879 printed on the bottom of the tin container. The candle itself is white wax with a cotton wick. They were sold in June.

If you have the recalled candle you should stop using it and return it to any Trader Joe’s for a $4 cash refund. You can also submit a form online to get the refund on a gift card when you provide a receipt or photo of the candle.

There have been 14 reported incidents of high flames with three reports of minor property damage and two reports of minor burns.

For more information, contact Trader Joe’s at 833-771-0299 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or reach out to the company online.

