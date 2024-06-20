Recall alert: 70K chaise lounges recalled for finger crushing, amputation hazard

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 70,000 chaise lounges that could crush or even amputate fingers. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of Frontgate Resort Collection chaise lounges.

The backrest on the aluminum or teak chaises can unexpectedly go down with force and can either crush fingers or amputate them, the CPSC said.

There have been three reports of fingers getting stuck between the backrest and the chair frame resulting in two partial finger amputations and one finger-crushing injury that needed surgery to repair the damage.

The recall affects all Cinmar Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Aluminum Chaises with SKU 67333. They were sold in sets of two and came in five colors: architectural bronze, champagne silver, cobalt, matte black and matte white.

Frontgate Resort Collection Newport Teak Chaises with SKU 166218 were also sold in sets of two in either weathered or natural finishes.

They were sold in stores located in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas as well as online and in catalogs from February 2014 through December 2023 for between $600 and $1,400.

If you have the recalled chairs, you should stop using them and contact Cinmar for a free repair. You will have to submit a photo of the chaise to get the kit which includes a new backrest support bar and instructions, the CPSC said.

For more information contact Cinmar at 888-298-4651 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also reach out online.

©2024 Cox Media Group