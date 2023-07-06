Recall alert: 84K woom bikes recalled

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of woom bikes. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced that more than 84,000 bikes have been recalled because the stem and handlebar can come off.

>> Read more trending news

The CPSC said that all sizes of the woom ORIGINAL 2018 to 2021 model bikes are being recalled.

The stem has a single bolt to clamp on the steerer tube.

The bikes are made for kids between 18 months old and 14 years old.

They were sold in the following versions:

woom 1

woom 1 Plus

woom 2

woom 3

woom 4

woom 5

woom 6

The woom 1 and woom 1 Plus are balance bikes. The rest have pedals.

They were sold in several colors: red, green, blue, purple and yellow with woom printed on the sides of the downtube. Woom is also on the front of the headtube.

The CPSC said that about 84,000 were sold in the U.S. and another 533 were sold in Canada and were available on woom.com, Amazon and local bike shops across the country, retailing for between $200 and $530.

Owners of the recalled bikes should stop using them and contact the company for a free repair kit. Woom is also contacting all known owners directly.

There have been 77 reports of the handlebar stem detaching or becoming loose. So far, there have been 19 reports of injuries.

Bike owners can call woom at 855-966-6872 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or email the company directly. You can also visit woom’s website for more information.

©2023 Cox Media Group