Recall alert: 851K Pura Scents fragrance diffusers recalled

Pura Scents has issued a recall for its Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffusers due to a magnet ingestion hazard, announced on July 24, 2025.

The recall affects approximately 851,400 diffusers. The magnets on the detachable covers of these diffusers can detach, posing a serious ingestion risk to children. If swallowed, these high-powered magnets can attract each other or other metal objects, potentially causing severe internal injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recalled Pura 4 Smart Home Fragrance Diffusers were sold from August 2023 through May 2025 at various retailers, including Pura.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, and Scheels.com, as well as in Target and Scheels stores nationwide. They retailed for about $50.

The diffusers in question have detachable covers containing five magnets, with three small and two larger magnets. The serial numbers affected by this recall range from JX230000001 to JX230801425 and JX240000001 to JX240049959.

Pura Scents has received three reports of magnets detaching from the covers, although no injuries have been reported, according to the CPSC.

Consumers are advised to immediately dispose of the existing detachable cover while awaiting a replacement and to keep the diffusers out of reach of children and pets.

Pura Scents is offering a free replacement front cover and is contacting all known purchasers directly. Consumers can reach Pura Scents toll-free at 855-394-5292, via email, or visit the company’s website for more information.

