Recall alert: Baby, toddler jeans recalled for choking hazard

The CPSC announced the recall of jeans sold by The Children's Place.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 97,400 pairs of baby and toddler jeans sold in the U.S.

The CPSC said the metal snaps on The Children’s Place Baby and Toddler Boy Basic Stretch Straight Leg Jeans can come off, posing a choking hazard.

The jeans were sold in 6-9 M to 5T sizes.

The Dustbowl Wash, with style number 3022341 and vendor number 7000541, and the Telford wash, with style number 3022342 and vendor number 7000541, are the only pants recalled.

The information can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label near the left pocket.

The clothing was sold exclusively at The Children’s Place from September 2022 through March 2023 for the Dustbowl Wash style, and from January 2023 through June 2023 for the Telford wash variety, the CPSC said.

The jeans should be taken away from children and returned to The Children’s Place stores for a full refund.

If you have questions about the recall you can call The Children’s Place at 877-752-2387 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit the company’s website.

