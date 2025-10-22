Recall alert: Black Sheep Egg Company eggs recalled for potential Salmonella contamination

FILE PHOTO: The FDA announced the recall of eggs.

Black Sheep Egg Company has issued a recall for its 12- and 18-count cartons of Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The recall initially affected eggs with Best By dates from August 22, 2025, to October 31, 2025, and included UPC codes 860010568507 and 860010568538, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall was initiated after the FDA’s inspection of Black Sheep Egg Company’s facility in Walnut Ridge, AR, found 40 environmental samples positive for Salmonella, including strains known to cause human illness.

Black Sheep Egg Company distributed eggs to other companies in Arkansas and Missouri, and these may have been repackaged and further distributed to other states. Additional products may be added to the recall advisory as more information becomes available.

Kenz Henz of Santa Fe, TX, has since recalled its 12-count packages of Grade AA Large Pasture Raised eggs received from Black Sheep Egg Company, which were sold in Houston, TX.

The FDA is aware that recalled products could still be in consumers’ homes and advises against eating, selling, or serving the recalled eggs.

Consumers, restaurants, and retailers are urged to check their refrigerators and dispose of or return any affected products.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps, typically occurring 12 to 72 hours after consumption.

Children under five, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe infections.

Consumers are advised to follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice to reduce the risk of cross-contamination and contact healthcare providers if symptoms of Salmonella infection develop.

