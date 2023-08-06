Recall alert: Day-Lee Foods recalls frozen ready-to-eat poultry products over misbranding

Recalled: A potsticker product has been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. (USDA)

WASHINGTON — A California-based company is recalling approximately 10,511 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken potsticker products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, federal officials said.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Day-Lee Foods Inc., announced the recall on Saturday.

The company said that the potstickers in question, which were labeled as chicken potstickers, actually contained mandarin orange chicken, according to the FSIS. Mandarin orange chicken contains milk and eggs, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The frozen RTE chicken products were produced on Dec. 14, 2022.

Subject to recall are 20-ounce box packages containing “RESTAURANT QUALITY AT HOME Crazy Cuizine Chicken POTSTICKERS ASIAN STYLE GYOZA DUMPLINGS WITH DIPPING SAUCE” with a “Use by” date of 12 14 2024.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-17309″ inside the USDA mark of inspection, according to FSIS. They were shipped to retail locations in California.

The problem was discovered when the company notified FSIS that it received a customer complaint indicating they purchased a box of Chicken Potstickers but found it actually contained Mandarin Orange Chicken instead.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the FSIS said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jason Uno, Marketing Specialist, Day-Lee Foods, Inc., at 562-802-6883 or at juno@day-lee.com.

