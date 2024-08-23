Recall alert: Fudge sold at T.J. Maxx, Marshalls recalled due to potential mold growth

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of fudge sold at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls.
Montreal Fudge, made by Authentik Fudge of Sainte-Julie, Quebec, Canada, has been recalled because of potential mold growth, the FDA said.
The recall affects 840 containers of fudge that were distributed on June 19 and 20 to the stores in the following states:
TJ Maxx:
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- New Mexico
- Nevada
- Utah
- Washington
- Wyoming
Marshalls
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Massachusetts
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Montana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- Nevada
- New York
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- West Virginia
- Wyoming
The chocolate fudge with nuts came in a Montreal Fudge gable box and weighs 5.6oz. Only three specific lots and expiration dates are part of the recall:
- Lot 0241500805, expiration 2025/MR/01
- Lot 0241690105, expiration 2025/MR/17
- Lot 0241690205, expiration 2025/MR/17
There have been no reports of illness, but the recall was initiated after a consumer said they found some mold inside the box. The company found signs of mold in unpacked sealed fudge at the place of manufacture.
If you have the recalled fudge, you should destroy it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.
For more information, call Authentik Fudge at (450) 649-1331 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or email the company.
