Recall alert: Honda recalls 256K vehicles for loss of power software error

Honda recalled 256,603 vehicles because of a software error that could result in a loss of power.

The National Highway Traffic Administration said that the recall affects some 2023 to 2025 Honda Accord Hybrid vehicles.

The software glitch may cause the integrated control module central processing unit, or ICM CPU, to reset while driving.

Dealers will reprogram the device for free.

Owners will be alerted to the issue by mail after Jan. 5, but can contact Honda directly at 888-234-2138 for more information. The company’s internal recall number is TN2.

