Recall alert: Instinct Professional Vector Motor cordless hair clippers recalled

Hair clipper

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 50,000 hair trimmers. The batteries inside can overheat. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of professional hair clippers. The battery can overheat posing fire and burn hazards.

Read more trending news

The CPSC said about 50,000 Instinct Professional Vector Motor cordless hair clippers sold in blue, red or black, were recalled. They are model number SC607M which, along with the lot number, is printed on the back of the clipper, the CPSC reported.

They have “SC” and “INSTINCT” printed on the front of the clippers.

Only these specific lot numbers are part of the recall:

  • 35-22
  • 40-22
  • 15-23
  • 20-23
  • 25-23
  • 30-23
  • 35-23
  • 40-23

If you have the clippers, you should stop using them and don’t charge them. Instead, visit StyleCraft’s website to find out how to remove the battery and get a free replacement battery. You can also take the clippers to an authorized service center or return the device to the company via mail.

For more information, you can reach StyleCraft by phone at 888-864-6409 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or online.

Latest recalls:

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!