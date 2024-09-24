Recall alert: Lactaid milk recalled because of trace amounts of undeclared almond

Lactaid

Recall alert Specific 96oz. containers of Lactaid milk have been recalled over undeclared traces of almonds. (FDA.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HP Hood LLC, the maker of Lactaid Milk, has recalled five SKUs of the beverage because there may be trace amounts of undeclared almonds.

If someone has an almond allergy, they could have a life-threatening reaction if they drink the recalled milk, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall affects only the following types of Lactaid milk in 96 oz. plastic containers with code 51-4109 P2 and the below-listed expiration dates:

96 oz Lactaid Whole Milk, 0 41383 09073 8

  • NOV 22 24
  • NOV 23 24
  • NOV 25 24
  • NOV 26 24
  • NOV 27 24
  • NOV 28 24
  • DEC 02 24
  • DEC 03 24
  • DEC 04 24

96 oz Lactaid 2% Milk, 0 41383 09072 1

  • NOV 23 24
  • NOV 24 24
  • NOV 28 24
  • NOV 29 24
  • NOV 30 24
  • DEC 01 24
  • DEC 04 24

96oz Lactaid 1% Milk, 0 41383 09071 4

  • NOV 24 24
  • NOV 25 24
  • DEC 05 24

96oz Lactaid Fat Free Milk, 0 41383 09070 7

  • NOV 24 24
  • NOV 25 24

96oz Lactaid 2% Calcium Enriched Milk, 0 41383 15567 3

  • DEC 01 24

The milk was sold in Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming, the FDA said.

If you have the recalled Lactaid, you should return it to the store from where you purchased it for a full refund or exchange.

Contact Hood Consumer Affairs at 800-242-2423, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET if you have any questions.

