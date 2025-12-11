Recall alert: Lucky Foods cinnamon powder recalled because of lead contamination

Lucky Foods Cinnamon Powder was recalled in 18 states.
Recalled: Lucky Foods Cinnamon Powder was recalled over concerns about possible lead contamination. (FDA)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A brand of cinnamon powder was recalled due to the potential for lead contamination, federal officials said Tuesday.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, TBC Distribution Corporate of Brooklyn, New York, recalled its Lucky Foods Cinnamon Powder. The recall impacts 14 states, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

The recall involves 40-gram pouches of cinnamon powder with a best-before date of Sept. 15, 2027, the FDA said. It is packaged in a vacuum-sealed or modified-atmosphere pouch with a brown label and was sold this year between April 11 and Sept. 1.

Lucky Foods brand Cinnamon Powder was distributed to retailers including grocery stores, convenience stores, supermarkets, delis, bakeries, and restaurants, the FDA said.

Other states impacted include California, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Texas.

TBC Distribution Corporate said it has stopped working with the supplier of the product.

According to the FDA, exposure to lead can affect nearly every bodily system, with potential long-term health effects. Children and adults with chronic exposure are particularly vulnerable, the agency said.

While no illnesses have been reported, the FDA advises customers not to consume the product and to throw it away.

Consumers with questions can call TBC Distribution at 718-444-5556, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

