Recall alert: Mondelēz Global recalls RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches

A limited number of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches are being recalled.

Mondelēz Global has recalled 70 cases of RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches.

The Food and Drug Administration said that the recall only affects peanut butter cracker sandwiches that were packaged in cheese cracker sandwich wrappers.

They have UPC 44000 07584 2 and have best when used by 8 JAN 26 or 15 Jan 26 with AE plant codes. They were previously recalled in July.

The cartons correctly state that there are peanut butter cracker sandwiches inside, the FDA said.

They were sold in a limited number of stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The issue was found when the 70 cases were inadvertently shipped, the FDA said.

If you have the recalled cracker sandwiches and have a peanut allergy, you should not eat them and throw them away.

©2025 Cox Media Group