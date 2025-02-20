Recall alert: OdorStop boot, shoe dryers recalled, can catch fire

Boot dryer
Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 13,000 boot and shoe dryers. (cpsc.gov)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of about 13,000 shoe and boot dryers made by OdorStop. The devices’ power switch can short circuit and arc, posing a fire hazard.

Read more trending news

The OdorStop Boot and Shoe Dryers and Deodorizers that were recalled are model numbers OSOBSDD2 or OSOBSDD. The model number can be found on the bottom of the appliance, the CPSC said.

They can dry and deodorize either two or four boots.

If you have the recalled dryer, you should stop using it immediately and contact the company for a free repair, which will be to install a new in-line fuse.

For more information, contact OdorStop at 800-414-2191 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or online.

The boot dryer was sold online on Amazon, OtorStop, Lowes and other websites from December 2018 through October 2023 for between $100 and $130, the CPSC said.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!