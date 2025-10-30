Recall alert: Purity Products recalling My Bladder supplement after E. coli strains found

The dietary supplement My Bladder was recalled after strains of E. coli were discovered.

Purity Products announced that My Bladder, a dietary supplement sold online through the Amazon and Walmart websites, has been recalled after two strains of E. coli were discovered in the product.

According to an announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website on Wednesday, Purity Products, said the recall of the 60-count bottles -- designated as lot No. 030425176 -- was caused by “a temporary change in suppliers.”

Purity Products Announces Recall on the Dietary Supplement, My Bladder Because of Possible Health Risk https://t.co/2CgdHNc2xK pic.twitter.com/yTskjRvVwb — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) October 28, 2025

“The presence of these E. coli strains (E. coli O7:K1 and E. coli 1303) may pose a risk for gastrointestinal or other infections, particularly in vulnerable individuals such as neonates, young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems,” the notice read. “The recall is being conducted as a precaution to protect all consumers and uphold product safety.”

The company said that consumers should return the bladder control supplement to the store where it was bought for a full refund, or discard the product.

Customers with questions can call Purity Products at 516-316-9486 or by emailing richard.conant@purityproducts.com. Consumers can also contact the company through its website at https://www.purityproducts.com/notice.

