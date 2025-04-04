Recall alert: Shampoo voluntarily recalled due to potential bacterial contamination

Shampoo bottle
Recall alert More than one thousand bottles of shampoo have been recalled. (FDA.gov)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of shampoo that could be contaminated with bacteria.

Read more trending news

More than a thousand bottles of Tec Italy Shampoo Totale were recalled over the potential presence of Klebsiella oxytoca, which can cause eye, nose or skin infections in people.

The shampoo came in 33.81 fl. oz./1 L. green plastic bottles. It has lot number 1G27542266 printed on the side of the bottle and had UPC 7501438375850.

There have not been any reports of harm or injury related to the bacteria, but consumers should not use the recalled shampoo and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have any questions, you can contact the company that produced the shampoo via email.

Latest recalls:

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!