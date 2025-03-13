Recall alert: Sparkling water sold at Trader Joe’s recalled

About 61,500 bottles of sparkling water sold at Trader Joe's in a dozen states has been recalled.

Two lots of sparking water sold at Trader Joe’s locations in a dozen states have been recalled due to a laceration hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that the water bottles that hold Gerolsteiner sparkling water can crack.

About 61,500 750ml bottles have been recalled.

The bottles have a white, blue and red label that reads Gerolsteiner. The lots that were recalled were 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L which can be found on the lower part of the same label.

They were sold at Trader Joe’s in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas from December 2024 to January 2025 for about $3 a bottle.

If you have the recalled water, you should not drink it and return it to the store for a full refund.

For more information call Gerolsteiner at 800-777-0633 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or contact the company by email or online.

©2025 Cox Media Group