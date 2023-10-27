Recall alert: Toyota recalls 751,000 SUVs to fix front bumper cover problem

Toyota recalls SUVs FILE PHOTO: Toyota is recalling about 751,000 large SUVs to fix a problem with tabs that hold the vehicles' front lower bumper covers, according to a statement the company issued on Thursday. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

Toyota is recalling about 751,000 large SUVs to fix a problem with tabs that hold the vehicles’ front lower bumper covers, according to a statement the company issued on Thursday.

The recall covers certain 2020-2023 Toyota Highlanders, including gas-electric hybrids.

The SUVs have resin front lower bumper covers that are secured with mounting tabs. If there’s even a minor impact to the lower bumper cover assembly, the mounting tabs could detach, and parts of the assembly could fall into the road and become a hazard to drivers, the company said.

According to the recall, dealers will inspect the bumper cover tabs for damage and if no damage is detected, dealers will install improved hardware to better secure the covers.

If damage is found, dealers will replace the upper or lower bumper covers before adding the improved hardware.

Toyota says it will notify owners affected by the issue by late December.

If you are wondering if your Highlander is affected, you can check by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter the vehicle identification or license plate numbers, the company said.













