Recall alert: Wiers Farm vegetable recall expanded; includes poblanos, green beans, zucchini & more

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of cucumbers from Wiers Farm has been expanded to several other vegetables that could be contaminated with listeria.

The FDA said the produce was packaged between July 5 and 12 and was sold at a variety of stores around the country including Walmart, Aldi and other locations.

The following items were sold at some Walmarts in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia:

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2-count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2-count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2-count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2-count tray

The following items were sold at Aldi stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia:

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag

Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag

The FDA said, the following items were sold individually or by the pound at stores such as Walmart (Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia), Save-a-Lot (Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and West Virginia), Kroger (Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia), Shop N Save (Maryland, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia), food banks (Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio) and other local grocers:

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro – sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber – whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeno peppers

Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio food banks only)

Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

You can see the complete list of stores here.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause listeriosis, with symptoms that can include fever, muscle aches and gastrointestinal issues lasting from days to several weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

About 1,600 people get the infection annually with 260 dying from it.

It can sicken pregnant women, newborns, people 65 and older and people with weakened immune symptoms.

Recently there was an outbreak of listeria connected to sliced deli lunchmeat, the CDC reported. It can also be in unpasteurized soft cheeses, hot dogs, fermented or dry sausage, premade deli salads, pâté or meat spreads, spouts, smoked fish, melon, unpasteurized milk, unpasteurized yogurt and unpasteurized ice cream.

©2024 Cox Media Group