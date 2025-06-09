Recall alert: Zicam, Orajel swabs recalled over potential microbial contamination

The FDA announced the recall of Zicam and Orajel swabs nationwide due to a potential fungal contamination.

Popular cold and teething remedies are being recalled because they could be contaminated with microbes.

The Food and Drug Administration said Church & Dwight Co. has recalled all lots of Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs and Orajel Baby Teething Swabs.

The swabs could have a fungus in the cotton swab portion, posing "a significant risk to the health and safety of consumers including serious and life-threatening blood infections in users whose nasal mucosa may be compromised due to inflammation and mechanical injuries."

The following products have been recalled:

Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, UPC 732216301205

Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs, UPC 732216301656 (discontinued in December 2024)

Orajel Baby Teething Swabs, UPC 310310400002

Only the above products are being recalled. All other Zicam and Orajel products are not affected by the recall, the FDA said.

If you have the recalled swabs, you should not use them and contact Church & Dwight Co. for a full refund. You can reach the company online or by phone at (800) 981-4710, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

