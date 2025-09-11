Remembering 9/11 24 years later

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Flowers are seen on the names of victims of the 9/11 terror attack on the South Tower reflecting pool during the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum on September 11, 2025 in New York City. Local and national government officials joined family, friends, and first responders as they gathered at Ground Zero honoring the lives of their loved ones on the 24th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, at the World Trade Center. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

It is hard to believe, but it has been 24 years since the September 11 attacks, the day that changed America.

The country will once again pause to remember the nearly 3,000 people killed when terrorists hijacked four planes, crashing three of them into the World Trade Center Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon and when passengers and crew stormed the cockpit of Flight 93, crashing it into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Some will gather at ceremonies at each of the sites that have forever changed, while others will spend the day marking it in their own way.

James Lynch, whose father Robert was killed in the World Trade Center attack, said his family will attend an event in New Jersey before going to the beach, The Associated Press reported.

“It’s one of those things where any kind of grief, I don’t think it ever goes away, he said, adding, ”Finding the joy in that grief, I think, has been a huge part of my growth with this.”

Lynch, along with his partner and mother, spent the day before the anniversary in service in Manhattan, preparing meals for the needy.

As has been done in the past, the names of those who were killed will be read at the Ground Zero site. The New York Times noted that the reading will take hours.

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance had been scheduled to attend the ceremony, but they are no longer going to travel to the site, CNN reported.

FBI Director Kash Patel, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other federal, state and local officials are at the site.

Today we will lead the world in commemorating the 24th anniversary of 9/11. Twenty-four years after the day that changed our world forever, we will come together to read aloud the names of those lost. Join us live: https://t.co/XXLaBbugOb pic.twitter.com/J5cJDK1lla — 9/11 Memorial & Museum (@Sept11Memorial) September 11, 2025

A moment of silence will be marked at the times when the planes crashed into the Twin Towers, Pentagon and Shanksville and when the towers fell. In all, there will be five moments of silence, The New York Times reported.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will be at the Pentagon ceremony remembering the 184 service members and civilians killed there.

Finally, at the site where United Flight 93 came down in Shanksville, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins will attend the ceremony that will also include the reading of the names of the passengers, laying of wreaths and moments of silence.

