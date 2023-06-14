Reports: Daniel Penny, accused in NYC subway chokehold death, indicted by grand jury

Daniel Perry: File photo. Daniel Perry, center, has reportedly been indicted in the chokehold death of a man on a New York City subway last month. (Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A grand jury in New York City on Wednesday indicted former U.S. Marine Daniel Penny in connection to a chokehold death on a subway last month, according to published reports.

Penny was indicted on second-degree manslaughter charges in the May 1 death of Jordan Neely, NBC News and CNN reported, citing unidentified sources.

WCBS-TV, quoting the attorney for Neely’s family, said that a Manhattan grand jury indicted Penny.

A representative for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg declined to comment to NBC News. A spokesperson for Penny also declined to comment to the news organization.

Penny, 24, was initially arrested on a second-degree manslaughter charge, according to ABC News. He has been free on bail, CNN reported.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Neely, 30, died from “compression of neck (chokehold),” WCBS reported. His death was ruled a homicide, officials said.

Neely was riding on a northbound F train in Manhattan on May 1 when police said he began “acting erratically” at about 2:30 p.m. EDT, WABC-TV reported.

“I don’t have food, I don’t have to drink, I’m fed up … I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison … I’m ready to die,” Neely allegedly said in a video recorded by Juan Alberto Vazquez, a freelance journalist. Vazquez posted the incident on his Facebook page, “Luces de Nueva York,” according to The New York Times.

In Vazquez’s video, Neely can be seen flailing his arms and kicking his legs as he attempted to free himself from the grasp of a man, later identified as Penny, the Times reported.

Neely eventually lost consciousness and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, WABC reported.