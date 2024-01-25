Reports: Jim Harbaugh to become coach of NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh: Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy, left, whoop it up after the Wolverines defeated Washington 34-13 to win the College Football Playoff Championship Game. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Jim Harbaugh, who led Michigan’s undefeated football team to a national title earlier this month, is expected to be named the next coach of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers, according to media outlets.

The Los Angeles Times, citing an unnamed source who was “not authorized to speak publicly,” said that Harbaugh, 60, would leave Michigan and return to the NFL.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, also citing unnamed sources, said that Harbaugh was the choice to be the franchise’s 18th head coach.

The Chargers have won only two playoff games over the last 15 years, according to the Times. They appeared in Super Bowl XXIX after the 1994 season but lost to the San Francisco 49ers, 49-26.

The Chargers fired coach Brandon Staley after a 5-9 start, and interim coach Giff Smith went 0-3. Staley was fired after the Chargers dropped a 63-21 game to the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 14.

Harbaugh previously coached in the NFL from 2011 to 2014, leading the 40ers to a 44-19-1 record and three consecutive NFC Championship Games, the Times reported.

San Francisco reached Super Bowl XLVII after the 2012 season, where he lost to his brother, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh, 34-31.

As a college coach, Harbaugh has a 144-42 record, winning three Big Ten championships and Michigan’s first national title since 1997, according to ESPN.

Harbaugh was suspended twice during the 2023 college football season.

He sat out three games to begin the season after university officials imposed the benching following an NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations during the COVID-19 pandemic dead period, ESPN reported. He was suspended for the final three regular-season games by the Big Ten after Michigan became the subject of another NCAA probe, a sign-stealing scheme, according to the cable sports network.

