Reports: Nick Saban retiring as Alabama football coach

Nick Saban: The coach has won seven national titles, six with Alabama. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Nick Saban, who won seven national college football championships -- six at Alabama -- has decided to retire, according to The New York Times and ESPN.

>> Read more trending news

Saban, 72, who just completed his 17th season at Alabama, is stepping down, ESPN reported. In addition to his six titles at Alabama, Saban also won a national crown at LSU in 2003.

He has compiled a 297-71-1 record in 28 seasons, including a 206-29 mark at Alabama, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Breaking News from @TheAthletic: Nick Saban is retiring as the coach of Alabama’s football team, ending a storied partnership that saw him return the Crimson Tide to the top of college football with six national titles in 12 years. https://t.co/8qWtiecrbR pic.twitter.com/3PhdKrt2oJ — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 10, 2024

Saban has coached four Heisman Trophy winners, and has won nine Southeastern Conference championships.

Saban has coached the Tide to eight playoff appearances in the 10 years of the College Football Playoff format.

Check back for more on this developing story.





©2024 Cox Media Group