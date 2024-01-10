Reports: Nick Saban retiring as Alabama football coach

Nick Saban

Nick Saban: The coach has won seven national titles, six with Alabama. (Steve Limentani/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nick Saban, who won seven national college football championships -- six at Alabama -- has decided to retire, according to The New York Times and ESPN.

>> Read more trending news

Saban, 72, who just completed his 17th season at Alabama, is stepping down, ESPN reported. In addition to his six titles at Alabama, Saban also won a national crown at LSU in 2003.

He has compiled a 297-71-1 record in 28 seasons, including a 206-29 mark at Alabama, according to Sports-Reference.com.

Saban has coached four Heisman Trophy winners, and has won nine Southeastern Conference championships.

Saban has coached the Tide to eight playoff appearances in the 10 years of the College Football Playoff format.

Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    More From K99.1 FM

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!