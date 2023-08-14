Reports: Rapper Magoo dead at 50

Magoo, a producer and one-half of the rap duo Timbaland & Magoo, has died, according to media reports and several artists. He was 50.

The musician, whose real name is Melvin Barcliff, is from Norfolk, Virginia, and reportedly died on Sunday. The Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk said the cause and manner of the rapper’s death were pending, WVEC-TV reported. Officials did not confirm where he died.

Timbaland, along with fellow musicians Digital Black and Ginuwine and other artists, confirmed news of Magoo’s death on social media, Entertainment Weekly reported.

“Wasn’t ready for this,” Digital Black, whose real name is Benjamin Bush, wrote on Instagram.

Magoo was best known for his collaborations with Hampton Roads native and hip-hop artist Timbaland. The duo collaborated on their 1997 platinum-certified album “Welcome to Our World,” WVEC-TV reported.

They would release two more albums -- “Indecent Proposal” in 2001 and “Under Construction, Part II” in 2003, according to WAVY-TV.

“This one hits different,” Timbaland wrote in an Instagram post. “Long live Melvin aka magoo. Rest easy my king.”

A representative for Timbaland did not immediately respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for further comment.

Ginuwine previously collaborated with Timbaland & Magoo, People reported. He told followers on Instagram that “time is short.”

“I don’t even know how to say anything at this point , I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date ….this dude , always pushed me … I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him,” Ginuwine wrote. “Totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha , I will see you soon bro we all have our date and I’m expecting the bro hug when I get there.

TMZ also reported the rapper’s death.

