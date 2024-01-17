Reports: Third ‘Top Gun’ movie in early development; Tom Cruise to star

"Top Gun" sequel FILE PHOTO: SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: Tom Cruise and Miles Teller attend attend the Korea Red Carpet for "Top Gun: Maverick" at Lotte World on June 19, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in a third Top Gun movie, several media outlets are reporting.

>> Read more trending news

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio also plans for the director of the sequel “Top Gun: Maverick” Joseph Kosinski, to return to direct the third installment of the franchise.

Also believed to be tapped for the project are “Top Gun: Maverick” co-stars Glen Powell and Miles Teller, according to CNN.

Cruise, 61, starred in the original “Top Gun” in 1986. The 2022 sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” grossed $1.496 billion worldwide and was nominated for an Academy Award.

The script is not finalized, but a first draft is being developed by writer Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote “Top Gun: Maverick,” a source told CNN.

News of another “Top Gun” sequel was first reported by Puck.





© 2024 Cox Media Group