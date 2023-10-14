Ring of Fire: 10 photos of the eclipse The Flores family watches the annular solar eclipse together on October 14, 2023 in Kerrville, Texas. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular solar eclipse covers part of the sun's light, creating the "ring of fire" effect around the moon. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The western part of the United States caught quite the show Saturday when the “ring of fire” eclipse moved through the skies.

>> Read more trending news

The solar eclipse was seen in parts of Texas, Utah, New Mexico and other western states. The eclipse Saturday was different than a total solar eclipse, according to The Associated Press because the moon didn’t cover the sun up completely. Instead, it left a fire ring hence the name “ring of fire.” The moon lined up with the Earth and the Sun, leaving a border blazing around it.

The annular solar eclipse appeared over North, Central and South America and won’t be seen again in those regions until 2046, NASA said, according to CNN. There is another annular solar eclipse on June 21, 2039, but only Alaska will be able to see the Ring of Fire then.

There also will be a total solar eclipse next year, on April 8.

Ring of Fire: Solar eclipse travels across the United States Solar eclipse travels across the United States (NASA/NASA)

Below is a time chart for the solar eclipse, according to Space.com based on location, local time, and duration:

Oregon Dunes, Oregon

9:15 a.m. PDT



4 minutes, 29 seconds

Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

9:17 a.m. PDT



4 minutes, 19 seconds

Great Basin National Park, Nevada

9:24 a.m. PDT



3 minutes, 46 seconds

Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah

10:27 a.m. MDT



2 minutes, 31 seconds

Canyonlands National Park, Utah

10:29 a.m. MDT



2 minutes, 24 seconds

Mesa Verde National Park, Colorado

10:31 a.m. MDT



2 minutes, 57 seconds

Albuquerque, New Mexico

10:34 a.m. MDT



4 minutes, 42 seconds

Corpus Christi, Texas

11:55 a.m. CDT



4 minutes, 52 seconds

Edzná Maya archaeological site, Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico

11:23 a.m. CST



4 minutes, 32 seconds

NASA streamed the entire solar event and if you missed it, you can catch it again on NASA’s website.

Ring of Fire 2023 solar eclipse CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK, UTAH - OCTOBER 14: The moon crosses the sun completing its maximum eclipse during the Annular Solar Eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Capitol Reef National Park, Utah. Starting at the Oregon coast and concluding on the east coast of South America an annular solar eclipse, where the moon is at its farthest from the Earth, will project a halo of sunlight around the moon's border. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images) (George Frey/Getty Images)

Ring of Fire 2023 solar eclipse KERRVILLE, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: The moon passes in front the sun during an annular solar eclipse on October 14, 2023 in Kerrville, Texas. Differing from a total solar eclipse, the moon in an annular solar eclipse covers part of the sun's light, creating the "ring of fire" effect around the moon. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Ring of Fire 2023 solar eclipse The ring of fire from Albuquerque, New Mexico. (NASA/NASA)

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s satellites tracked the shadow of the eclipse Saturday, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

And with that, #SolarEclipse2023 has traveled from Oregon to Texas.



Watch the view of the shadow from @NOAA’s #GOESEast as it moves across the Pacific Northwest to the Gulf of Mexico. pic.twitter.com/jW7Iz9wPzX — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 14, 2023

A partial solar eclipse of the sun is now visible over parts of the Americas in the first stage of the rare “ring of fire” eclipse. See which areas are in its path. https://t.co/1EYVEi60Jr — The Associated Press (@AP) October 14, 2023

We're getting our first views of the "ring of fire"!



Here's a look at the annular solar eclipse from Albuquerque, N.M., as the Moon nearly (but not completely) covers up the Sun. pic.twitter.com/SCW8r77FG4 — NASA (@NASA) October 14, 2023