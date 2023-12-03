Rockefeller Center’s new attraction ‘The Beam’ lifts views 12 feet for breathtaking view

Rockefeller Center: This is the Rockefeller Center, a famous landmark center in Midtown Manhattan on October 15, 2019 in New York (stockinasia/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — A new attraction at Rockefeller Center is giving visitors a once-in-a-lifetime view of New York City.

“Top of the Rock: The Beam” attack is located on the 69th floor of Rockefeller Center, according to WABC. The new attraction is a beam that lifts visitors about 12 feet above the Rockefeller Center Plaza observation deck.

Once “The Beam” is up, it rotates 180 degrees and provides a “breathtaking view” of parts of New York City including Central Park, the news outlet reported.

“The Beam” recreates “Lunch Atop a Skyscraper” a famous newspaper photograph from 1932, according to WCBS. The photograph depicted ironworkers casually sitting on a beam while taking a break from helping to build 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The original photo was published in The New York Herald-Tribune on Oct. 2, 1932.

The hope is that “The Beam” will help enhance the visitor experience of Rockefeller Center from the observation deck. It also isn’t the only new attraction that you will be seeing. In 2024, “The Sky Lift” will make its debut from the 70th Floor, according to WABC. It will lift guests about 30 feet “the uppermost rooftop upon a circular glass platform.”

Be lifted over 800 feet above the streets of Manhattan on The Beam at Top of the Rock. Pick up your tickets now: https://t.co/41vcGq7AjE



SEE YOU AT THE TOP. pic.twitter.com/sZzHvVnonl — Rockefeller Center (@rockcenternyc) December 2, 2023

Tickets for adults cost $40, children’s tickets are $34 and tickets for seniors are $38, according to Rockefeller Center’s website.

To buy tickets or to learn more, check out Rockefeller Center’s website.